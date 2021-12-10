Galway TD urges Foreign Affairs Minister to take action over Israeli ban on Palestinian NGOs

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD is urging the Foreign Affairs Minister to stop “voicing concern” and take actual action over the banning of six Palestinian NGO’s by Israel.

Addressing Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly argued he’s been “voicing concern” for the past six weeks.

She said it’s beyond time to take firmer action and make it known that Ireland strongly opposes the designation of six human rights groups as ‘terrorist organisations’.

Deputy Connolly said the recent move is the culmination of many actions the Israeli Government should never have gotten away with.

But Minister Coveney said while he accepted the points made, he has been very vocal on the issue internationally and strongly condemned the anti-democratic nature of the situation.

But he argued stronger action beyond condemnation is a very complex issue.