Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent TD Sean Canney has urged eligible farmers to apply for the €8m National Liming Programme as the closing date for applications looms.

Applicants of the Basic Payment Scheme or the Basic Income Support for Sustainability are eligible to apply.

The programme was introduced to incentivise the use of limestone, to help reduce the need for artificial fertilisers

Galway Deputy Canney is urging local farmers to get their applications before Thursday.