Galway TD urges Dáil to “rethink priorities” over opposition to pain relief for unborn babies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has urged some members of the Dáil to rethink their priorities over opposition to proposals on pain relief for unborn babies.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a bill which seeks to ban licensed fur farming and skin farming of certain animals.

Like most others, he agreed that animals must be protected and the practice should be ended.

However Deputy Canney noted that earlier that day, some of the strongest advocates for animal welfare had voiced opposition to the proposals on pain relief for unborn babies.

He suggested they rethink their priorities and put issues concerning human beings first.