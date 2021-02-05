Galway TD urges action over block on mortgage approvals for those on Covid supports

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to take immediate action over a block on mortgage approvals for those availing of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Deputy Mairead Farrell told the Dáil this week that the EWSS is a vital support that has provided much-needed certainty for workers throughout the pandemic.

However, she said it’s completely unacceptable that many people are being refused mortgages simply because they’re on the scheme.

She argued that various Covid-19 schemes have supported workers, kept businesses afloat, and ensured that repayments continue to be made to financial institutions.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said it is “incredible” that lenders and brokers are being allow to automatically refuse applications.

She offered that many people are now stuck in a terrible limbo, where they must leave their rented accommodation but are automatically being refused mortages despite having their finances in order.

Deputy Farrell suggested the Government needs reminding that it is a key player in the financial sector: