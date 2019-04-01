Galway TD to meet Facebook founder in Dublin tomorrow

Galway Bay fm news- A Galway T.D will meet with the founder and CEO of Facebook in Dublin tomorrow.

Galway West-South Mayo T.D, Hildegarde Naughton is a member of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and Fake News.

The committee consists of a worldwide gathering of politicians who meet to discuss the regulation of social media platforms.

Three TDs from Ireland who are also members of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, will attend the meeting with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

For more on this story tune into Galway Bay fm news @ 4

