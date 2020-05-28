Galway TD to invite Junior Tourism Minister to visit potential Athenry to Sligo greenway site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is to invite the incoming Minister of State for Tourism to visit the proposed site for the Athenry to Sligo greenway.

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciarán Cannon says he will invite Minister Brendan Griffin to the region to see its potential.

It comes as the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has recently established its new Tourism Recovery Taskforce, which aims to boost the economy post Covid-19.

Minister Cannon is calling on the new group to ensure the greenway infrastructure remains high on the agenda.

The Fine Gael Junior Minister says the proposed Athenry to Sligo greenway will provide vital jobs in the area.

To hear from Minister Cannon, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..