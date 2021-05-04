Galway TD to chair online meeting on “Zero Covid” strategy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly will this week chair an online public meeting to discuss a ‘Zero Covid’ strategy for Ireland.

The meeting is organised by the Galway branch of the national “We Can Be Zero” campaign.

Organisers say it’s opportunity for Galway residents to come together to discuss an alternative, evidence-based strategy to successfully tackle Covid-19 while preserving our society and economy.

‘Zero Covid’ involves driving Covid-19 figures down as close as possible to zero through stricter but shorter-lived control measures – and then maintaining these low numbers.

This would include the creation of regional “Green Zones” once daily covid infection rates have been reduced to single digits or better.

Supporters of Zero Covid say fewer than 10 cases per day would also allow contact tracing teams to more aggressively track down and contain cases of the virus thereafter.

While the Government has generally dismissed Zero Covid as unworkable in Ireland, it’s supported by many opposition TD’s as well as some Government TD’s.

Speakers at this week’s meeting also include chef JP McMahon, Eoghan Fox from Mandate Trade Union and Patient Experience Specialist, Olive O’ Connor.

The online public meeting will take place on Friday at 1PM – further information can be found on the “We Can Be Zero” Facebook page.