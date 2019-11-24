Galway TD to bring forward bill in Dáil to prevent children accessing pornography on phones

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is to bring forward a bill in the Dáil to prevent children accessing pornography on phones.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Youth Affairs, Deputy Anne Rabbitte, is hoping to bring a bill before the Dáil in January.

The proposed legislation would mean under 18s using pre-pay mobile phones would have to prove their age when accessing certain content.

Deputy Rabbitte says the bill means companies would have an automatic adult filter that will need age verification before being removed.