Galway TD tells Dáil of significant impact of Oireachtas rules on family life

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil of the considerable impact the rules of the Oireachtas have had on his family life.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon was speaking during a debate on a motion that seeks to affect changes allowing members to vote without being present in the chamber.

Introduced by Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, it cites a number of reasons, such as illness, maternity and paternity leave, family circumstances and public emergencies.

She argued provisions must be made to allow more people to consider a role in politics, without having to compromise on family life.

Contributing to the debate, Deputy Cannon commended the bill and reflected on his own experiences.