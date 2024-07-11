Galway Bay FM

11 July 2024

Galway TD tells Dáil new tax proposals could be huge burden for small family businesses

Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that tax proposals contained in the Finance Act could be a huge burden for small family businesses.

The meaures relating to capital gains have raised concerns among many local family businesses.

He raised the issue with Taoiseach Simon Harris, who said he will bring it to the attention of the Finance Minister ahead of the October budget.

Deputy Canney explained the impact the proposals may have on small businesses:

