Galway TD tells Dáil local farmers “in fear” over future amid call for greater support

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that local farmers are living in fear over the future of their livelihoods and the sector.

He cited a recent IFA meeting in Corofin attended by over 300 farmers, and said the mood was one of great concern and fear over rising input costs.

He acknowledged that the Government has made supports available and these are very welcome – but many will effectively not be available for quite some time.

Deputy Canney told Minister Darragh O’ Brien that farmers cannot afford to wait – and action is urgently needed to avert a looming national crisis.

He said they’re living in fear for the future as a result of unprecedented increase in input costs, such as fertiliser, feedstuff and fuel.