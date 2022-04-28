Galway TD tells Dáil Ireland’s transition model to green energy “in tatters”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says Ireland’s model of transition to green energy is currently “in tatters” and completely lacking in joined-up thinking.

It comes amid ongoing controversies over plans to ban turf, as well as the contentious issue of Carbon Tax.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Sean Canney noted increased resistance to the idea of imposing Carbon Tax, when people are not seeing the benefit and will not see a benefit for the foreseeable future.

He took aim at a wide range of schemes which he said are either unavailable, working poorly, or simply not working at all.

Deputy Canney argued our transition plan is in complete disarray and is not working – and the Government is in sore need of a wake-up call.

He noted that solid fuel heating is still being installed in many homes nationwide under a Government backed scheme.