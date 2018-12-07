Galway TD tells Dail he’ll be ‘dead and buried’ before new hospital is built at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil he’ll be ‘dead and buried’ before a new hospital is built at Merlin Park.

Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish raised the potential establishment of a Minor Injuries Unit at Merlin Park with Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

He says there are already 11 such units nationwide – and they’re crucial in relieving pressure at busy emergency departments.

However, Deputy Grealish pointed out that Galway is the only urban area in the entire country that doesn’t have a Minor Injuries Unit.

He described it as a ‘no-brainer’ and also noted that the Taoiseach had previously welcomed the proposal in the Dáil.

The Tanaiste offered that appraisals are underway on a possible new hospital at Merlin Park – but there are no plans for a Minor Injuries Unit.

Independent Deputy Grealish wasn’t impressed – and said a commitment is needed because Galway cannot wait.

However, Tanaiste Simon Coveney says no commitments can be given while an appraisal on the future of Galway’s hospitals is underway.

