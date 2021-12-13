Galway TD tells Dáil Government refusal to engage with opposition “does her head in”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the Government’s refusal to engage with the opposition on badly-needed legislation “does her head in”.

Deputy Mairead Farrell spoke after her introduced bill, the Regulation of Tenderers Bill 2021, was opposed by the Government.

It aims to provide greater regulation for tenders for capital projects to ensure future major cost over-runs like with the National Children’s Hospital are avoided.

However, Green Party Minister Ossian Smyth said the proposals may have an adverse impact on the award of public works contracts.

In response, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said she’s fed up of the Government refusing to engage with the opposition on proposals.