Galway TD tells Dáil Government in “cloud cuckoo land” in row over turf

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil the Government is in “cloud cuckoo land” if it thinks it can easily offset the damage that will be done by the proposed ban on turf.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a contentious debate on a Sinn Féin motion, which calls for the ban on the sale of turf to be scrapped.

He cited an example of the large number of social housing units that have ranges for heating and cooking – saying it would take up to 10 years to replace these with alternative systems.

Galway East Deputy Canney argued this turf proposal is just another knee-jerk reaction from the Government without a proper plan behind it.

Meanwhile, Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon is opposed to the ban and says there simply aren’t affordable options for those used to burning turf.