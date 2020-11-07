Galway TD tells Dáil ESB must take action to avoid flooding along Shannon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the ESB must take responsibility and take immediate steps to avoid flooding along the River Shannon.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney told the chamber a huge amount of silt has been put into the river over decades – most of which was never removed.

He argued that the ESB has not lived up to its responsibilities of clearing channels or keeping water flowing.

It follows a similar call this week from his constituency colleague, Fianna Fail Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte.

She spoke of the high water levels between Meelick and Portumna and the need for the ESB to increase water flow from Parteen Weir.