Galway TD tells Dáil city housing affordability now at crisis point

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the unaffordability of housing in Galway city is at absolute crisis point, with locals unable to get on the property ladder.

Galway West Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell says there’s an urgent need to increase affordable and social housing in preserving and building communities in Galway.

She referenced a 345 build-to-rent apartment development at Crown Square in Mervue which has recently got the go ahead from An Bord Pleanála.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Farrell says it’s time to favour people and communities over developers and profits.