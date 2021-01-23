Galway TD tells Dáil businesses struggling to access Covid-19 supports

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that some small businesses are struggling to access the Government’s Covid-19 support funds.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon said the situation is due to the way they were initially designed as an emergency response to the pandemic.

Addressing Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Cannon said many businesses are finding it exceptionally difficult, if not impossible, to access the funds

Speaking in response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said they’re constantly reviewing the situation – and new schemes are being developed.