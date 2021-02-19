Galway TD tells Dáil boom times getting ‘boomier’ for developers and banks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the boom times are getting even boomier for developers and banks thanks to Government inaction on the housing crisis.

Deputy Mairead Farell was contributing to a debate on the Land Development Agency Bill, which she opposes.

She argues it will remove powers from elected councillors who play a crucial role in understanding areas and the needs in those areas.

Deputy Farrell made reference to the LDA’s plan to develop a 4.5 acre site at Dyke Road which will be transformed into a mixed-use development with a strong residential element.

She pointed out that the Government's definition of "affordable" housing has no relation to the reality in Galway City