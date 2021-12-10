Galway TD suggests widening of work permits to resolve chronic shortage of homecare staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has asked the Government to consider widening the sectors eligible for work permits, such as the homecare sector.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv outlined how many sectors are chronically short of labour, and asked what discussion is happening at Cabinet to address the situation.

He pointed to home care in particular as a sector that is being hugely impacted by lack of workers.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argued something must be done to ensure we have staff for vital services of this type.

Deputy O’ Cuiv was supported by fellow Government TD Dara Calleary who said families across the country are suffering.

Speaking in response, Minister of State Damien English suggested the evidence doesn’t support a need for work permits to fill home care vacancies.