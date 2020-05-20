Galway TD suggests using bluetooth to allow driving tests go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has suggested using bluetooth technology to allow driving tests to take place.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says 25-thousand people are currently waiting for driving tests – which have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says a workable solution must be found to address this backlog and has suggested a system where the driving student is given a route to follow for their test while the instructor follows them in a separate vehicle – similar to driving tests for motorbike users.

The Independent Deputy says bluetooth technology and a go-pro camera could be used to allow the instructor to examine the driver’s abilities and to maintain communication.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says a solution must be found for people in rural Ireland who depend on driving.

