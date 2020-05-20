Galway TD suggests using bluetooth to allow driving tests go ahead

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has suggested using bluetooth technology to allow driving tests to take place.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says 25-thousand people are currently waiting for driving tests – which have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says a workable solution must be found to address this backlog and has suggested a system where the driving student is given a route to follow for their test while the instructor follows them in a separate vehicle – similar to driving tests for motorbike users.

The Independent Deputy says bluetooth technology and a go-pro camera could be used to allow the instructor to examine the driver’s abilities and to maintain communication.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says a solution must be found for people in rural Ireland who depend on driving.

To hear from Deputy Fitzmaurice, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR