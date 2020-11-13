Galway TD strongly criticises JobPath employment programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has strongly criticised the JobPath employment programme at the Oireachtas Select Committee on Social Protection.

JobPath is described as an “employment activation service provided to assist jobseekers on the live register to secure and sustain full-time paid employment”.

Deputy Eamon Ó Cuiv told the committee he was never in favor of the JobPath approach and questioned the priorities of a company that is working for profit.

Galway West Deputy Ó Cuiv cited an example of a constituent on jobseekers allowance who is studying to become a teacher.

He said as a native Irish speaker, this individual would have no problem securing a position once qualified.

However, he said this person was still forced into JobPath – a situation he described as ridiculous.

Deputy Ó Cuiv argued that JobPath will never be working to the true benefit of the individual when it's a 'for-profit' operation working to numbers