Galway TD sounds cautious note on office return for workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An East Galway Government TD says we need to cautiously approach any phased return to the office for workers.

The Cabinet will meet later to consider ending all restrictions by October 22nd with workers heading back to the office from September 20th.

From next week larger crowds will be able attend concerts and sports matches across the county while communions and confimations will also be allowed to proceed.

Mask wearing will remain the norm.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says while a return to the office is welcome, remote working must remain a viable option for workers…

