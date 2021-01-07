Galway TD slams waiting lists for child psychology treatment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD claims the enormous national waiting lists for children seeking psychology treatment are causing untold anxiety and stress.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell says a response to a parliamentary question has revealed that nationwide, over 10 thousand people are waiting for an appointment.

Of those, 9 thousand are children – of which 4 thousand have been waiting longer than a year to see a psychologist.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says early intervention is critical and these delays are completely unacceptable.

She also argues there is a ‘postcode lottery’ in play, with waiting lists varying significantly from county to county.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm newsroom….