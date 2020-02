Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed the HSE for the loss of a Connemara physiotherapy service.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O Cuiv has voiced his frustration at the planned closure of the Clifden physiotherapy service next month.

The clinic is the only one in Connemara at present, meaning patients will have to travel to Galway city in future for physio appointments.

Deputy O Cuiv says the health service is failing the public.