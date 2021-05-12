Galway TD slams Tanáiste and Taoiseach in Dáil over housing crisis comments

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed Tanáiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dáil over commentary offered on the housing crisis.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly said she is “sick and tired” of hearing a constant labelling of opposition parties and independents as “ideologues”.

She offered that is it the idiotic policies of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail that have landed us in the current unsustainable situation.

Deputy Connolly was particularly critical of the Government’s long-running reliance on the Housing Assistance Payment, or HAP.

She also encouraged Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien to “relate to reality” when speaking in the chamber on the situation in future.

Addressing the Dáil, she pleaded with the Government to recognise there is a severe housing crisis and that they have to play a central role in solving it.

Independent Connolly asked that a little more respect to be shown to those who have been constantly highlighting the situation – we will have an extended feature on this on FYI [email protected]