Galway TD slams “silly issues” delaying progress with wind farms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says “silly issues” are seriously hampering the development of much needed wind energy projects across the country.

Deputy Sean Canney claims local authorities are refusing to issue letters of consent for the undergrounding of power lines along public roads to connect to the national grid.

He understands this is because they’re waiting for a national policy directive in relation to the issue – and has written to Minister Eamon Ryan to demand action.

Deputy Canney argues it’s unbelievable to have wind farms being held up while the country is facing possible electricity shortages.

More on Galway Bay fm news