Galway TD slams one million euro spend on Children’s Hospital PR

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD says a one million euro spend on public relations for the National Children’s Hospital is ‘unacceptable.’

The figure has been revealed to the Public Accounts Committee, as the government faces ongoing criticism over the spiraling cost of the 1.7 billion euro project.

According to the Irish Independent, Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly says she doesn’t understand why that much money needs to be spent on consultancy services for communications.

Deputy Connolly says the story of a new hospital is a story sufficient in itself.