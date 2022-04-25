Galway TD slams HSE over inaction on staffing crisis in home help sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is slamming the HSE over its alleged continued failure to get a grip on the staffing crisis facing the home help sector.

It’s as the latest figures show there are 86 people awaiting a service in Galway, while a further 111 people are waiting for additional supports.

Deputy Canney says it’s completely unacceptable to have so many people approved but unable to get the assistance they need to remain living in their own homes.

He argues the sector is currently in “tatters” – and the HSE has to act immediately by ensuring home care work is presented as a real career option with a pay scale.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says what’s happening at the moment goes completely against our national health policy.