Galway TD slams government’s treatment of third level students in rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv has slammed the Government over what he calls a lack of coordination when dealing with third level students living in Rural Ireland,

Students who live within 45 kilometres of their institution receive a much lower maintenance grant then those living further away and get accommodation assistance

Fianna Fáil Deputy O Cuiv says due to this situation such students are expected to continue living with their parents

Deputy Ó Cuív says if the Department of Education continues to make this distinction with the grant, then those living within 45 kilometres of their institution should have access to regular high quality public transport.

He says students in Galway will not be able to stay in college if they have no way home at the end of the day.