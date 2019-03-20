Galway TD slams Government’s approach to community sewerage schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is slamming the government’s strict criteria for establishing community sewerage schemes.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says untreated sewage is still entering rivers in towns across the county due to ‘stumbling blocks’ faced by communities who wish to set up community sewerage schemes.

The government will only accept applications for funding to establish community schemes, from areas where Irish Water already has a scheme set up.

However, the Independent TD says this condition is ruling out 35 small towns and villages in the county from developing much needed schemes.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the government is ignoring the needs of rural areas. For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…