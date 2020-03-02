Galway TD slams government over windfarm fines while flood relief projects in need of funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Daily fines being paid by the government over the construction of Derrybrien windfarm would be better spent on funding flood defence works in south Galway.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says the daily fines of 15 thousand euro that are being paid following a breach of environmental safeguards during the construction of the windfarm, could be put to better use.

Heavy rainfall over the last number of weeks has resulted in severe flooding around South Galway.

Deputy Canney says the long awaited Gort Lowlands Flood Relief scheme feasibility study will be published in April and will pave the way towards an engineering solution for flooding in the area.

The Independent TD says if the money being spent on the Derrybrien fines was funneled into flood defence works, we wouldn’t have the issues we have now in south Galway.