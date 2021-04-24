Galway TD slams Government in Dail over lack of progress in modernising mental health services

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed the Government in the Dáil over a lack of progress in modernising and improving our mental health services.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told the chamber she “foolishly” thought things were getting better in the 1980’s with the publication of the ‘Planning for the Future’ document.

However, she pointed out that document was followed by ‘A Vision for Change’, and then ‘Sharing the Vision’ but now in 2021, our services are still creaking at the seams.

Deputy Connolly was contributing to a debate arising from the introduction of a motion by Sinn Fein on mental health surge capacity.

It outlines how the State is in the grip of a mental health crisis that demands an emergency response from Government.

Deputy Connolly said it is “truly upsetting” to read the latest report from the Mental Health Commission on the poor state of Ireland’s mental health services.

Addressing the Dáil, she said there was nothing wrong with the “A Vision for Change” document, which identified both problems and solutions.

However, Deputy Connolly said there is everything wrong with the Government’s continued delays in implementing change in our services: