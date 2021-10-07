Galway TD slams Government in Dáil over failure to introduce public childcare model

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed the Government in the Dáil over it’s continued failure to introduce a public childcare model.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate on a motion introduced by Sinn Fein.

She argued that like with the housing sector, the Government is far too reliant on supporting the private market.

Deputy Connolly pointed out that a recent report from the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality asked us to move to a publicly funded, accessible and regulated model of childcare over the next decade.

And she said it has worked well in many other European countries like Germany, and is supported by all evidence.

