Galway TD slams Government for delay in changes to Fair Deal Scheme for farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway- Roscommon TD has accused the Government of ignoring the farming community for failing to bring in changes to the Fair Deal Scheme.

The scheme was set up by the State to provide financial support to those in long-term nursing home care.

Under the current regime, farm families are required to set aside 7.5pc of the value of their land annually to fund a place in a nursing home.

According to Deputy Eugene Muphy, the government had announced that it would amend legislation which would see farm contributions capped at three years.

However, the Fianna Fail TD says the heads of the Bill have not been published to date despite concerns from the farming community.

Deputy Murphy says changes to the scheme are urgently required.