Galway TD slams Government disregard for Irish language communities during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is slamming the Government’s disregard for Irish language communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Mairead Farrell first points to a recent situation where Irish names were spelled incorrectly on the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

She further notes it’s not possible to register for the vaccine through Irish.

Deputy Farrell says the Health Minister has since indicated that they intend to fully develop the registration portal to ensure people can register in Irish.

However, she points out this vague commitment is being given seven months after the commencement of the vaccine programme.

Deputy Farrell also says there are plans to offer an Irish language version of the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

But she questions if we’ll be left waiting another seven months for that document to be made available as well.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.