Galway TD slams Government ‘backtracking’ on LEADER funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticizing the Government for allegedly backtracking on commitments given on the LEADER initiative in the Programme for Government.

The LEADER programme was established by the EU in 1991 with the aim of promoting and supporting community-led development in rural areas.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it supports thousands of jobs in rural Ireland and provides critical financial supports in areas including rural tourism, enterprise development, rural youth services and broadband provision.

However, he claims Budget 2021 has failed to provide funding for new LEADER projects in 2021 and no plan has been put in place for the 2021-2023 period despite a commitment given in the Programme for Government.

Deputy Canney says the next LEADER programme – which is funded through the Common Agricultural Policy or CAP – will not be operational until 2023.

However, Independent Deputy Canney argues the Government must support this vital programme in the interim period – just like it is supporting other schemes operating under the CAP.

