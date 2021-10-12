Galway TD slams budget in Dáil and warns Government its “time is up”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein has voiced strong opposition against Budget 2022 – with the partys finance spokesperson, Deputy Pearse Doherty, describing it as a “con-job”.

Galway West Sinn Deputy Mairead Farrell also spoke at great length in the Dáil this afternoon after the speeches given by Ministers Pascal Donohue and Michael McGrath.

Addressing many of today’s announcements, she outlined how the Government has failed to deliver for the ordinary people of this country.

She cited the failure of today’s budget to address issues such as sky high rents, unaffordable childcare and a crumbling healthcare system.

Closing her speech this afternoon, Deputy Farrell warned senior Government ministers that their time is up.