Galway TD slams AIB for charging customers fees during COVID-19 emergency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is slamming AIB for charging customers quarterly fees during the coronavirus emergency.

The bank proceeded with the charges for certain customers this week, as tens of thousands of people received their first €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

This charge applies to account holders with less than €2,500 in their current account.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell is calling for the bank to cancel the fees charged and to refund customers who have lost their jobs.

She believes charging these customers in the first place is a disgraceful move by AIB.