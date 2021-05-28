Galway TD seeks clarity in Dáil over pandemic supports for nursing homes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has sought clarity in the Dáil from Taoiseach Micheal Martin over pandemic supports for nursing homes.

The matter was raised by Deputy Sean Canney, who said facilities have invested heavily in additional measures to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

However, he pointed out that a vital support scheme known as the Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme is due to come to an end next month.

Addressing Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Galway East Deputy Canney asked for clarity on a possible extension of the scheme.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said €42m is being made available through the scheme this year, while almost €94m was spent last year.

However he said the situation has now improved considerably.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….