Galway TD Sean Canney says closing motorway lay-bys flies in face of road safety advice

Share story:

Galway East TD Sean Canney says TII’s decision to close motorway lay-bys ‘flies in the face’ of their own advice.

He has received confirmation that Transport Infrastructure Ireland intends to close the lay-bys to cars by the end of the year.

Deputy Canney says motorists should have the opportunity to stop in along with motorway when they feel tired – as per road safety advice.

The Independent TD believes the TII’s decision is wrong considering motorways are paid for using tax payers’ money