26 September 2023

Galway TD Sean Canney renews Ring Road pleas for sake of city’s accessibility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is renewing pleas for the Ring Road to happen, saying it’s needed to make the city accessible.

Permission for the long awaited plan was quashed almost a year ago when An Bord Pleanala accepted it failed to take into account the latest Climate Action Plan.

It now has to be re-assessed, with work ongoing on a revised application, but many have expressed doubt the road will ever be built.

Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney says the road can be of major benefit to the city

 

