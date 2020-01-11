Galway TD says urgent reform of childcare sector needed as workers ‘living hand to mouth’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says childcare workers are ‘living hand to mouth’ and a living wage needs to be urgently introduced for the sector.

Providers, staff and parents are holding a national protest next month over pay and staffing issues in the childcare industry.

SIPTU says early years educators are paid an average of only 11 euro, 45 cents an hour.

Many working in the sector claim they’re so poorly paid it’s impossible to get mortgages or car loans.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte, says they’re paid well below the living wage of 12.50 per hour and it’s forcing staff to leave the sector.

