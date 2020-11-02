Galway TD says urgent need to ‘get ahead of curve’ on flooding along Shannon

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A Galway TD says there’s an urgent need to ‘get ahead of the curve’ on potentially disasterous flooding along the Shannon.

Junior Minister and Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte has raised concerns about water levels between Meelick and Portumna.

She claims the current situation is approaching the conditions that pre-empted severe flooding in 2009 and 2016.

Portumna-native Deputy Rabbitte believes the solution is for the ESB to immediately allow a greater flow of water through Parteen Wier.

She argues the ESB is working to an outdated table of water levels, that don’t take significant factors like changing weather conditions, or the build-up of silt, into account.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte said we must learn from the lessons of the past 10 years to ensure businesses, farms and livelihoods are not destroyed again.

Meanwhile, staying with flooding, Galway county council has advised of a road closure in the Carheenlea area this morning.

Part of the L3105 Coolarne to Cartymore road has been closed at Carheenlea due to flooding.

The situation is being monitored by council crews.

Local councillor David Collins says some drivers are still attempting to get through and has appealed to motorists to heed the diversions.