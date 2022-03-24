Galway TD says those offering rent for sex should be put behind bars

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says those who are offering rent for sex should be put behind bars.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a Dáil debate on proposed legislation that seeks to make the practice a crime.

He said it’s unacceptable that we don’t have the means to punish those who are engaging in these abhorrent, reckless and demeaning practices.

However, Deputy Canney noted there’s a perception out there that Ireland is soft on crime, has too liberal bail laws, and victims of crime don’t always get the support they need.

He argued those offering rent for sex should face the full force of any new laws.