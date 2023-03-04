Galway TD says that Government needs to build trust with farmers with designated land

An Independent TD has said that the Government needs to build trust with farmers where land is designated for up to 26 years and have received very little support.

Galway East TD Sean Canney, along with fellow TD’s Denis Naughten and Carol Nolan met with Minister Malcolm Noonan to discuss the issue of supports for farmers whose land has been designated and have not received funding.

Deputy Canney told Galway Bay FM News that they expressed the concern that plans have been put in place over 26 years but have not been followed through with funding to support farmers.