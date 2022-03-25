Galway TD says takeaway from Ukraine conflict should not be increased military spending

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the takeaway from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine should not be increased military spending across Europe.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly said she deplores what is happening in Eastern Europe beyond words – and wholly condemns the actions of Vladimir Putin.

She also praised the humanitarian efforts being made in Ireland to accommodate refugees fleeing the conflict.

However, she said things can only get worse with any widening of the conflict and diplomacy is the only way forward.

She said countless millions of people around the globe are suffering because of the war games being played by powerful nations.

Deputy Connolly said Ireland must reassert its voice at European level.