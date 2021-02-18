Galway TD says small tourism businesses being failed by Government

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is accusing the Government of failing small tourism businesses by excluding them from a Covid-19 support for the sector.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says Fáilte Ireland recently announced a €50m scheme to help businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic.

However, he contends for some unexplained reason, businesses with a turnover of less than €50 thousand are excluded.

The Fianna Fail Deputy argues these small operators often provide vital services on the mainland and islands, such as minibus and pony and trap services.

Deputy O’ Cuiv believes Tourism Minister Catherine Martin needs to issue directions to Failte Ireland and rectify the situation immediately.