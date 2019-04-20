Galway TD says senior alert scheme may not require landline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senior Alert Scheme monitored alarms may not require a phone landline according to a Galway East TD.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says in many cases a SIM card can be used to work the alarm, thereby making the service easier to access for those without a landline.

The Seniors Alert Scheme allows older people to live securely in their own home by providing them with a personal wearable alarm that they can trigger in an emergency.

