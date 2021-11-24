Galway TD says redress scheme for Mother and Baby Homes needs to be “broken apart and put back together”

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes needs to be “broken apart and put back together”.

Deputy Sean Canney was voicing support for a motion demanding that the Government urgently review a number of the criteria included in the scheme.

This includes the controversial exclusion of survivors who spent less than six months at a home.

Deputy Canney warned while the scheme is well-intended, it’s deeply unfair to divide and segregate survivors when just a single day spent in a home could bring untold trauma and anguish.

He further argued that the Government needs to be strong in demanding substantive contributions from religious orders – as well as pharmaceutical firms who conducted trials.

Deputy Canney said it’s not about money, but recognition for all rather than a select few.